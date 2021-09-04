4 injured in fire after explosion at factory in Maharashtra's Boisar
September 4, 2021
Four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar on Saturday.
The incident took place around 6 am at the factory located in Boisar industrial area.
Personnel of Fire Department Services and Police rushed to the spot.
Rescue and relief operations are underway.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
