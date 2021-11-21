4 killed, 8 injured in truck-car collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Four people were killed in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Manor area of Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday.

As many as eight others have also been injured in the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

