43-year-old woman Lt Colonel dies by suicide at Pune

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old woman Lt Colonel died by suicide at Pune earlier today. The woman hailed from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur. She had come to Pune for a military training purpose for 3 months, said Pune City Police. She was married to a Colonel rank officer & their divorce matter was pending.

No suicide letter was recovered from the spot but an old letter of her father who is also retired Army officer is recovered. Prima facie it seems it happened due to a family dispute but we're investigating, added Pune City Police.

