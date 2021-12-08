45 parked BMW cars charred in Navi Mumbai godown fire

45 BMW cars were totally charred after fire broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported.Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

“40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines,” he was quoted by news agency PTI. Ten fire tenders from Vashi, Turbhe MIDC and Nerul were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation lasted for around six hours.According to prima facie, the cause of the fire is said to be short-circuit.