60-year-old man held for selling drugs in Pune
By ANI | Published: September 15, 2021 11:34 AM2021-09-15T11:34:11+5:302021-09-15T11:45:01+5:30
The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly selling drugs.
As per a statement released by the PRO office of the crime branch on Tuesday, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the accused when he was out to sell drugs.
The accused has been identified as Shams Mohammad Zaveri, a resident of the Vadgaon area of Pune.
The police have seized Rs 3 lakh worth of mephedrone from the possession of the accused and a case has been registered in the Sinhagad road police station in Pune.
( With inputs from ANI )
