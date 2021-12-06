7 omicron cases reported from Maharashtra, including four vaccinated adults

India's tally of Omicron cases is on the rise especially in Maharashtra after seven more cases emerged in the state.The new patients include four adults, who were fully vaccinated, and three minors.Among the seven people who have tested positive for Omicron is a 44-year-old woman of Indian origin, who is a resident of Lagos in Nigeria, and her daughters who had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 24. The woman had come to visit her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters, all of whom have also tested positive for the Omicron variant now.

The woman’s daughters are 18 and 12 years old while her brother’s two daughters are 7 and 1.5 years old. All these six people are being treated at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad now. All the three infected adults from the family were fully vaccinated—two of them had taken Covishield. Maharashtra got its first Omicron variant case on Saturday after a Dombivili resident who returned from South Africa's Cape Town via Dubai to the state tested positive. The total number of Omicron patients in the state is now eight, while India's tally of the new variant that has rung alarm bells across the globe stands at 12.On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Delhi. The patient, who returned from Tanzania, has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital, where a separate ward has been set up for Omicron patients. The patient is fully vaccinated.