A 3-year-old child with Omicron variant found in Mumbai Maharashtra

Omicron is the new concern for everyone now, after the relief of second wave the new variant has come to fore, which has literally scared the people. Government is also taking many safety majors regarding the new variant Omicron. But the cases are increasing day by day, even in such short duration the country has come up with many cases of Omicron.



Maharastra is also in danger now, because of the population the new variant can spread rapidly here. As the Omicron topic is going so viral, one news related to this has also come to fore now, it is been reported that a 3-year-old child has also got infected with Omicron. The child was amongst those seven new patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Friday.



The cases are increasing rapidly and the government also warned the people about corona precuations just like wearing a mask and using sanitizer which has been ignore by the people now.



Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said “Overall 25 Omicron cases have been detected in the country so far. All cases have mild symptoms. Omicron cases account for less than 0.04 per cent of total variants detected,”.

Later in the evening also 7 more cases has been found of Omicron which has been mostly with asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Mumbai also banned large gatherings and public appearances as the city reported 3 new cases with a 3-year-old child.