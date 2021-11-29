Aaditya Thackeray: About 1,000 migrants from South Africa arrived in Mumbai from Nov 10

The search is on for all the passengers from South Africa who have come to Mumbai and since November 10, around 1000 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from South Africa, said Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray. An important meeting was held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in the presence of Aditya Thackeray, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs. At this time, Aditya Thackeray reviewed the vaccination in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and the preparations of BMC. Aditya Thackeray also had a meeting with Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. He then interacted with the media.

Aditya Thackeray said, "The search is on for all the passengers from South Africa who have come to Mumbai. Since November 10, around 1000 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from South Africa. All of them are being traced. The first dose of 102 per cent vaccination has been completed and the second dose of 72 per cent has been completed. According to Aditya Thackeray, "Two or three countries are in lockdown today. No one is stopping anyone for tourism. But we have to be careful. We are starting schools. But we have to be careful."

Omicron, a new variant of the corona virus, has caused a stir around the world. Omicron infection should not be spread in Mumbai, a strategy has been formulated to prevent the spread of the virus. Accordingly, some rules have been made and some important decisions have been taken.

Airlines will have to provide a guarantee when booking tickets for air travel. In addition, the administration has instructed airlines to provide e-mail information on the last 15 days of travel. If found traveling to African countries in the last 15 days, the person concerned will be immediately subject to institutional isolation for seven days. 2 star, 3 star, 5 star hotels have been arranged for quarantine. Even after the period of institutional quarantine, you will have to stay in the home quarantine for 14 days. Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Richardson & Crudas Covid Center will be reserved for international travelers. Every positive patient traveling abroad will be subjected to genome sequencing test at Kasturba Laboratory.