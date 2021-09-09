After landslide blocks road, ailing woman being carried by husband dies before reaching hospital
An ailing woman who was being carried by her husband died before she could reach the hospital in Chandsaili Nandurbar in the Nandurbar district.
The road was shut down due to a landslide after heavy rain and only a footpath remained, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nandurbar district, Mahesh Patil.
"The ambulance was stuck due to landslide and she couldn't reach the hospital in time," said Patil.
( With inputs from ANI )
