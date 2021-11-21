Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' to release in July, 2022

Mark your calendars as Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Thank God' is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice of life film.

Sharing the update with his fans, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022."

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

