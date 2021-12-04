Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

