Ajit Pawar: Citizens who have take both doses aren't following COVID protocol

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke about the covid situation in the state. "We conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people who have taken first dose are found infected with COVID-19 & around 0.25% people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine."

On consulting experts, we were informed that those who've taken both the doses aren't following COVID protocol & exposing themselves to the virus. Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions & follow protocol, added Pawar.

Maharashtra reported 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067, a health department official said. The official said with 3,198 getting patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,71,728. Maharashtra now has 36,484 active cases.

