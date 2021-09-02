Ajit Pawar orders to disburse Rs 500 crore for MSRTC employees salaries

The funds have been disbursed immediately after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed to disburse Rs 500 crore for salaries and other essentials of ST Corporation employees. Out of the budget allocation of Rs 1,450 crore for the current financial year, Rs 838 crore has already been disbursed to ST and out of the remaining Rs 612 crore, Rs 500 crore should be given to ST Corporation immediately, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

The funds have been disbursed immediately following the order of the Finance Minister. The distribution of funds as per the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister will help in resolving the salaries of ST employees as well as the financial problems of the corporation. A special committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is working to improve the financial condition of the ST Corporation in the wake of the Corona crisis. The recent meeting of the committee discussed measures to improve the financial condition of the ST Corporation.

Action will be taken accordingly in the coming period. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed to distribute Rs. 500 crore and the funds were distributed immediately. This has been a great relief to the ST employees.