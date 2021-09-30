Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' to hit theatres on January 6

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in theatres on January 6, 2022.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming project is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, and will showcase the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Announcing the release date of the film, Bhansali Productions took to Instagram and wrote, "The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you."

The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor