Amid covid crisis, crores fraudulently withdrawn from Mumbai EPFO office

Billions of rupees have been swindled from EPFO's office. During the Corona Crisis from March 2020 to June 2021, more than Rs 21 crore was allegedly defrauded from the employees' interest at the Mumbai office of the Employees Provident Fund Association. Fraud was done through Common PF Pool. It is learned that about Rs 21 crore has been withdrawn from this.

According to the investigation so far, the mastermind of the scam is said to be an officer of the Mumbai Kandivali EPFO office, who allegedly misused 817 bank accounts of migrant workers to claim PF. A total of Rs 21.5 crore has been embezzled from this PF account.

An investigation has revealed that 90 per cent of the money transferred to these accounts was withdrawn. Apart from this, 5 employees of the Mumbai office are involved in this fraud, out of which the main accused are absconding. It is said that EPFO will hand over the case to CBI as soon as the internal audit is completed. This was reported by The Indian Express.

In the meantime, if your UAN is registered with EPFO, you can get information about your latest contributions and PF balance through a message. The service is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. You can also check your PF account balance through the Umang app. You can also check the balance through the EPFO ​​website. For this you have to go to EPFO ​​passbook portal. After that you have to login with your UAN and passbook. After that you have to click on Download View Passbook option.