Amid omicron scare, Ajit Pawar suggests door-to-door vaccination drive to cover those yet to get the jab

The number of Omicron patients is increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to give more impetus to the vaccination campaign. Until now, citizens were being called for vaccination. However, from now on, house-to-house health workers will go for vaccination. This is the beginning of 'Omicron' and proper precaution is the biggest solution. Therefore, citizens also need to be vigilant. Although newer variants are found in patients, many do not even use masks. Therefore, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has clarified that the aim of the government will be to complete vaccination based on strict policies.

Omicron is currently in its infant stage, but in the first phase it is mild, but caution is needed. There is no greater danger than this. He also said that it was necessary to create awareness in this regard.

Now, door-to-door vaccination is the only option. Ajit Pawar has said that such an initiative will have to be implemented not only in Latur but in every major city.