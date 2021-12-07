Amid 'omicron' scare Maha govt caps price of RT-PCR test

Now the Maharashtra Department of Public Health has decided to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests again as the risk of 'omicron' is increasing in the state. Now the RT-PCR test for corona diagnosis will be charged from Rs 500 to Rs 350 for samples taken from collection centres. In addition, rates for rapid antigen antibody testing have been reduced. The health department has also announced a notification in this regard. “No private laboratory can seek more charges than these,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope added.

Cost of taking samples at home

Old Rate - 800 / - New Rate - 700 / -

Tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres

Old rates - 600 / - New rates - 500 / -

This includes the combined cost of PPE, travel costs, kits used for RT-PCR testing.

A committee was set up to determine the rates of RTPCR testing by ICMR and NABL accredited private laboratories. The committee, in consultation with private laboratories, had submitted a report to the government on the rates to be charged for RTPCR testing. The rates were fixed accordingly.