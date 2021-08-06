Amid talks BJP-MNS joining hands, Chandrakant Patil meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP President, Chandrakant Patil on Friday arrived at the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief, Raj Thackeray. There have been talks of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party coming together.

Earliers a few weeks ago MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil met in Nashik. After that, the discussions of MNS-BJP alliance gained steam.

MNS is preparing to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections in February with full force. Thackeray also visited Pune. During his Pune visit, Raj made a clear statement in this regard at the press conference.

There is talk that the role of migrants is hindering the alliance between MNS and BJP. This was discussed during the meeting between Raj and Chandrakant Patil.Raj had commented on this at a press conference. Chandrakant Patil questioned MNS's stand on the migrants issue. "I told him that I would send him a link explaining my position on this. But I haven't sent him the clip yet. You don't try to connect the dots from that clip," 'said Raj Thackeray.



