Amitabh Bachchan misses pre-pandemic 'Sunday Darshan' with fans
By ANI | Published: September 16, 2021 01:35 PM2021-09-16T13:35:18+5:302021-09-16T13:45:07+5:30
Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual.
Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh took a stroll down memory lane and expressed his sadness on not being able to meet his well-wishers.
"Thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well wishers at Jalsa return," he wrote.
Alongside the note, Big B posted an image of himself surrounded by imaginary fans and he was seen embracing them as the human connection has gotten a bit lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app