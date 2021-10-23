Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting hit song 'Saara Zamana'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian cinema numerous memorable songs that get people on the dance floor to date. 'Saara Zamana' from 'Yaarana' is one of them.

Recalling shooting the hit track, Big B took to Twitter and shared an interesting anecdote.

He wrote, "40 years of this magnificent film YAARANA .. this song done in the NS Bose Stadium in Kolkata .. first time ever a film shoot ..total madness .. and the well wishers of Bengal .. no where can we compare their love and enthusiasm to .. astounding."

Alongside the nostalgic note, Big B shared one of his stills from the hit song.

"40 years," the text can be seen displayed on the image.

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the film, which was released in 1981, also starred Amjad Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Tanuja, and Kader Khan.

Apart from 'Saara Zamana', songs like 'Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan', and 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' also became immensely popular from the movie.

( With inputs from ANI )

