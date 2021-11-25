Ananya Panday wraps up Las Vegas shoot schedule of 'Liger'

The Las Vegas shoot of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been completed.

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her followers.

"& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger," she wrote.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' also features the boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh have co-produced the upcoming sports drama.

( With inputs from ANI )

