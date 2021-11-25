Ananya Panday wraps up Las Vegas shoot schedule of 'Liger'
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2021 04:40 PM2021-11-25T16:40:17+5:302021-11-25T16:50:07+5:30
The Las Vegas shoot of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been completed.
On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her followers.
"& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger," she wrote.
Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' also features the boxing champion Mike Tyson.
Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh have co-produced the upcoming sports drama.
( With inputs from ANI )
