Ananya Panday wraps up Las Vegas shoot schedule of 'Liger'

By ANI | Published: November 25, 2021 04:40 PM2021-11-25T16:40:17+5:302021-11-25T16:50:07+5:30

The Las Vegas shoot of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been completed.

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her followers.

"& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger," she wrote.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' also features the boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh have co-produced the upcoming sports drama.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

