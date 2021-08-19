Anil Deshmukh issues fresh statement, says will appear before ED post-SC case

NCP leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh has maintained a policy of not appearing in the probe into money laundering casex filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While Anil Deshmukh and the NCP are being criticized for this, now Anil Deshmukh himself has released a statement and clarified his role.

"My petition in the ED case has been accepted by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will hear the petition soon. Also, the Supreme Court has allowed me to go to the lower court. So now this court process is underway. Once this court process is complete, I will personally go before the ED and co-operate fully with them. Throughout my political and social life, I have always adhered to high ideals, "said Anil Deshmukh in the letter.



"I had received ED's summons after which I filed a petition in the Supreme Court. I will go to the ED to record my statement after the SC's decision on my petition," Mr Deshmukh had said. He has requested for an inquiry after the completion of the hearing on the petition filed in the Supreme Court. All eyes are on the role of ED officials. The ED had on Tuesday issued fresh summons to the duo after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to immediately adjourn the ED's proceedings against Deshmukh.

The ED had issued the fifth summons to Mr Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh after the Supreme Court on August 16 refused interim protection to the politician from any coercive action by the federal agency. However, he did not show up today. His lawyer, Adv. Inderpal Singh met the ED officials and handed over the letter.



