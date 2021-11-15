Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged money laundering case

Published: November 15, 2021 02:15 PM

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged money laundering case. ...

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged money laundering case.

Earlier on November 12, the court extended his ED custody by three days.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
 

Tags :Anil DeshmukhEnforcement DirectorateParam Bir Singh