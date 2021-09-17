Anil Deshmukh wanted Arnab Goswami arrested in TRP scam case

Former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh wanted Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, to get arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case, Bar and Bench reported.Saying that Deshmukh wanted him to be reinstated into the police force for the purpose of extorting money, he stated further. "In TRP case Shri Anil Deshmukh wanted to arrest Arnab Goswami. In Dilip Chhabria Case Shri Anil Deshmukh wanted me to get some kind of settlement with his partner of approximately Rs150 crore. In Social Media Fake follower case he wanted to have all-out action against the culprits."

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in connection with alleged corruption and misuse of office case. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been involved in corruption, meddling in the police force’s functioning, and manipulating transfers and postings in the state, among other charges. Singh had demanded a CBI probe into his allegations. Earlier, in the day, Income Tax officials, conducted searches at multiple locations across Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai that are linked to Deshmukh. The Income Tax officials suspect that the entities and trusts linked to Anil Deshmukh and his family are allegedly involved in tax evasion. According to the ED, Anil Deshmukh and his family, directly and indirectly, own 13 entities and through shell companies. Crores were allegedly received by these firms. A trust linked to Anil Deshmukh also allegedly received over Rs 4 crore through Delhi-based firms in the form of donation, which according to ED, were proceeds of his crime through illegal activities during his tenure in the Maharashtra government.