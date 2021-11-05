Anil Deshmukh's son skips ED summons, to move court

Mumbai, Nov 5 Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, on Friday skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is likely to move court seeking anticipatory bail, his lawyer said here.

Advocate Inderpal Singh said Hrishikesh Deshmukh was called for questioning by the ED, but he did not appear as he is likely to move the sessions court or the Bombay High Court for bail.

Singh added that he has sought a week's time to appear before the ED and he also may approach the courts for anticipatory bail.

Earlier, Hrishikesh Deshmukh had also avoided several ED summons and was called again after his father Anil Deshmukh was arrested early on November 2 after 13 hours questioning on Monday, and was later sent to ED custody till November 6.

The father-son duo is being probed for the alleged money-laundering case filed against them arising out of the letter alleging corruption written by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March.

The ED followed up by attaching properties worth around Rs 4.2 crore linked with the Deshmukh family and also arrested several of his aides for involvement in the alleged money-laundering racket.

However, on October 13, in a surprise move, the former Mumbai top cop - "missing" since several months - filed an affidavit before the Justice (retired) K.J. Chandiwal Commission saying that he had no further evidence to provide in the matter.

Anil Deshmukh, whose ED custody ends on Saturday, will be produced before the Special Court.

Meanwhile, a large number of supporters of Anil Deshmukh staged a demonstration in Katol assembly constituency flaying his arrest by the ED and demanded his release.

