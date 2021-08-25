Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' clocks 21 years

It was a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Anil Kapoor as his film 'Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' completed 21 years of its release.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil recalled how late producer D Ramanaidu helped his brother Boney Kapoor by handing over the film to him.

"The film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu's. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way..forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21YearsofHamaraDilAaapkePaasHai," he wrote.

Reportedly, Boney's production house was going through a rough phase and it was Naidu who decided to take a step backwards and hand over his film to the former.

'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre, was helmed by Satish Kaushik.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor