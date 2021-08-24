Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey feature in Indian version of Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao'

Ahead of season five of 'Money Heist', Netflix India has come up with a recreated version of the show's title track 'Bella Ciao'.

The Indian version has been composed by Nucleya, and its music video features renowned celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Hardik Pandya, Rana Daggubati, and Shruti Haasan.

Titled 'Jaldi Aao', the funny anthem encapsulates emotions perfectly and highlights love for the characters. In the video, Shruti reminds of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower in her lips. Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on the money bed like Denver did during the first heist.

On composing the track, Nucleya said, "I'm a huge fan of 'Money Heist', so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!"

The fifth part of the iconic Spanish series will be released in two volumes - September 3, 2021, and December 3, 2021, on Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

