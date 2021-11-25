Anil Parab warns ST employees of strict action if they fail to resume duty tomorrow

The ST strike in the state, which had been going on for several days, was expected to end today. However, Adv. Gunaratna Sadavarte on Thursday warned that the agitation would continue till the merger. After this, it can be seen that Anil Parab, the Minister of State for Transport, has taken a tough stand. The state government on Wednesday hiked the salaries of ST employees. But, Adv. Sadavarte has warned that the agitation will continue till the merger. After this, Anil Parab, while interacting with the media, has given a stern warning to the employees. We will wait for the ST staff till tomorrow morning, after which we will take a tough decision', Transport Minister Anil Parab gave a clear warning on Thursday.

Parab warned of strict action against employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) if they don't rejoin duty on Friday.Speaking on the agitation, Anil Parab said, "The state government has clarified its role yesterday. We have presented our audit. The fight is supposed to stop once the demands are met, but for some reason they are not coming to work. We will now wait until tomorrow morning, after which we will take a tough decision. Strict action will be taken against the employees who remain on strike, 'he warned.

"We have accepted the demand for pay hike," Parab said. If they have any other demands, they should put them before the committee. We will accept the decision of the High Court regarding the merger. He also appealed to the employees not to strike and hold the people hostage.