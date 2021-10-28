Another blow to Ajit Pawar, ED raids his cousin Jagdish Kadam's house in Pune

Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam's house in Pune has been raided by the ED. Jagdish Kadam is the chairman of Daund Sugars, a private sugar factory in Pune district. He is also associated with some contracts in the water resources department. The ED raided the house in Sindh Colony in Pune and started the action.

The Income Tax Department had raided Daund Sugar, a private sugar factory in Pune district belonging to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on October 7 at 6 am. About 14 years ago, Daund Sahakari bought a sugar factory in Alegaon in Daund taluka and privatized it. Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam is the president of the factory in Nagar district. Former MLA Balasaheb Jagdale's son and Zilla Parishad member Virdhawal Jagdale and Mumbai-based Vivek Jadhav are the directors of the factory.