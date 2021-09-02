Anshuman Jha's film 'Lakadbaggha' to go on floors in December

Actor Anshuman Jha is currently undergoing a planned training phase in martial arts for his role in the upcoming action movie 'Lakadbaggha'.

Written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is a quintessential 'Good vs Evil' story with a unique contemporary touch of the illegal animal trade industry serving as an undercurrent to the narrative.

"I love animals and have always loved action movies - 'Lakadbaggha' merges both my passions. I am thrilled to be a part of an out and out Action film for the first time. The training is intense but I'm loving every bit of it and grateful for the opportunity. The storyline deals with a relevant issue that plagues our society and I will only do this once - therefore have put the other projects on hold so that I can give this my all. The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls to the walls kind of action," Anshuman said.

Set in East Kolkata, Chinatown, 'Lakadbaggha' will go on floors in December 2021.

