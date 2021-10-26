Anu Malik, Anand Pandit join hands for devotional music album

Veteran producer Anand Pandit and ace music composer Anu Malik have come together for a new devotional music album.

The new album will be dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Producer Anand Pandit talked about the power of devotional music.

"Music has the ability to touch hearts and devotional music touches the soul. I am an ardent listener of devotional music and it has been one of my dreams to produce a devotional album. I respect and admire Anu Ji's body of work and it's an absolute privilege to be collaborating with him for this album on Lord Krishna," he said.

Anu Malik believes this album will be a test and a passion project.

"As a music composer this project is a challenge and as a devotee of Lord Krishna, this music album is an extension of my belief and faith. Anand Bhai is an old friend and the ideal collaborator for this album because we have a shared vision and a shared belief," he added.

Work on the album has already begun and sources close to the production say that a release is in the offing early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

