Aparshakti Khurana excited to host Indian Sports Honours

Apart from his acting, Aparshakti Khurana is also popular for his anchoring skills.

After hosting the Indian Sports Honours in 2019, Aparshakti is now all set to host the upcoming edition of the award show.

"It is an honour to be hosting such a prestigious awards show. I have always been into sports right from my childhood. Hosting the Indian Sports Honours for the second time gives me a great sense of joy and I get to meet and talk to favourite sportspersons," he said.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka. It felicitates sportsperson for their achievements, performance and contribution to the sport.

The new edition will be virtually conducted this year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Saiyami Kher will co-host the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor