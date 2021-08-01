Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora give glimpse into their Sunday lunch date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Kapoor enjoyed a Sunday lunch date and posted pictures on their social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Arjun and Malaika, who spent quality time with each other today gave their fans a sneak peek into their lunch date.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star posted a candid picture of Malaika and alongside informed that she cooked pasta for him.

"The pasta and the maker," Arjun captioned the post.

Malaika also took to her social media to share a glimpse of their lavish meal, which included popular Italian dishes like spaghetti Aglio e Olio, fusilli tossed with red cherry tomatoes and basil. In another story, she even posted a picture of Arjun sitting next to her dog Casper.

"My Sunday view," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The PDA did not stop here. Re-sharing Malaika's story, Arjun quipped: "She's got the best view ever."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

