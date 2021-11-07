Arjun Kapoor says ladylove Malaika Arora makes him happy
November 7, 2021
Love is clearly in the air for celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
On Sunday, the former posted a candid picture of them and shared how his ladylove makes him happy.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a candid picture featuring himself with Malaika from the recent Diwali party, held at Arjun's uncle- actor Anil Kapoor's resident.
The snap captures the two laughing in the middle of a conversation.
Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial."
The '2 States' actor also acknowledged the paparazzi for clicking the picture.
The picture garnered more than 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.
Malaika also replied to Arjun by dropping a red heart emoticon in the comments section.
Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.
( With inputs from ANI )
