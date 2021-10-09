Aryan Khan Arrest: Ways to defame Maharashtra, Bollywood; Shiv Sena backs Aryan Khan?

All the central agencies like CBI, ED, Income Tax have no function in the whole country. All the corrupt people are in Maharashtra, the work is going on in such a manner. These are ways to discredit Maharashtra and Bollywood. Shiv Sena spokesperson, MP Arvind Sawant alleged that this is affecting the economy of Maharashtra. Mahavikas Aghadi parties have called for a Maharashtra Bandh on October 11. In a press conference held against this backdrop, Sawant said that Shiv Sena will participate in the Maharashtra Bandh. All fronts of Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Kamgar Sena will participate in this bandh.

The bandh has been supported by all parties. Left parties, all unions, unions will be in the bandh, Sawant said. The incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has reached its peak in the manner in which the central government is pursuing a national policy, cheating the poor and exploiting the farmers. It is a stain on democracy that the son of the Union Home Minister drove the car in the peaceful agitation. Along with the agrarian laws that are crushing the farmers, the labor laws that are destroying the workers, privatization is going on in the country in a very unpredictable manner. Sawant said the shutdown was being called against the backdrop of all these incidents.