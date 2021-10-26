Aryan Khan bail hearing: Mukul Rohatgi makes strong argument in Bombay HC

The crucial hearing in the Aryan Khan drugs case has started in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. An affidavit has been filed in the court on behalf of Aryan Khan, stating that no deal was done in his favor with the NCB officials. This is a matter between all politicians and the NCB. Former Indian Attorney General and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has reached the High Court for a hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application and Rohatgi is arguing for Aryan's bail.

The legislative intent is that if you consume or caught with possession of small quantity and if you go in for rehabilitation there is immunity from prosecution. Rohatgi said that Aryan Khan had gone there with Arbaaz. That's all. 'They are some boys..the law provides that for small quantities the maximum punishment is one year. And there is also immunity from prosecution after they go to a rehabilitation centre'.

When Court asked what is the basis for the WhatsApp Chats. Rohatgi argued, The Whatsapp Chats have nothing to do with the cruise case. They are all chats with people from before.In this remand there is no seizure of the mobile phone. Mobile seizure is not even in the panchnama. Aryan went there, he did not had anything but he was arrested. Rohatgi cited certain judgments said, I have a better case than all these cases I am citing because there is no recovery from me.

Rohatgi further said that the investigation is now trying to show that Aryan is consuming drugs by adding some earlier references. However, how can the reference to Aryan and narcotics in this case be linked? This question was raised by Rohatgi. Aryan has nothing to do with the seized drugs and there is no evidence that he was involved in the purchase. He did not pay anyone for it.

