Aryan Khan Drug Case: Aryan's future can be saved ..; Athavale's valuable advice to Shah Rukh

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan three weeks ago in a cruise ship party case. Aryan Khan's jail term has been extended as he is not getting bail.

Against this backdrop, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale has given valuable advice to Shah Rukh.

Athavale has advised Shah Rukh to send Aryan Khan to a rehabilitation center. 'It is not good to use drugs at a young age. Aryan still has a complete future. Shah Rukh should send Aryan to the rehabilitation center affiliated to the ministry, 'Athavale said. 'Aryan should be kept in a rehabilitation center for 1 to 2 months instead of jail. There are many rehabilitation centers in the country. If he stays there for one to two months, Aryan will get rid of his drug addiction ', Athavale said.

Ramdas Athavale lauded the work of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drug party case on a cruise ship. Aryan Khan applied for bail at least 5 to 6 times. However, it was rejected. This shows that the NCB has full strength. It would be wrong to say that the arrest of Aryan is illegal ', Athavale said.