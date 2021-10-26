Aryan Khan Drug Case: BJP leader's 'sting operation', Prabhakar Sail made false allegations against Wankhede for money?

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has made a sensational claim in the Aryan Khan drugs case by tweeting a new video. According to Mohit Kamboj, a man named Ramji Gupta had undergone a sting operation in which Prabhakar Sail had demanded money from Kiran Gosavi and he did not pay it. That is why Prabhakar Sail is now making allegations. It is also clear that Nawab and Manoj are behind this whole affair.

According to Mohit Kamboj, the sting operation was carried out by a notary named Ramji Gupta. In it, Ramji Gupta clearly states that Prabhakar Sail had demanded money from Kiran Gosavi. Because Prabhakar was Kiran Gosavi's bodyguard. Meanwhile, the truth of this sting operation has not been verified by Lokmat. But this sting operation has cast doubt on the role of Prabhakar Sail.



Mohit took to Twitter and wrote, "String Operation of Notary Ram Ji Gupta : Ram ji says #PrabhakarSail Has Done All This For Money From Kiran Gosavi ! Clearly saying मियाँ Nawab and Manoj is Behind This ! #AryanKhan"

Meanwhile, Minister Nawab Malik has also released a letter sent to him by an unnamed NCB official under the name 'Special-26'. In an unnamed letter sent by an NCB official regarding the actions of Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik has questioned the 26 actions taken by Sameer Wankhede and made serious allegations.



