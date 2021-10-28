Aryan Khan Drug Case: Who is that bearded mafia in drug party? reveals Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik yesterday took action against a handful of people, alleging that others on the cruise were released without question. At the same time, a bearded international drug smuggler was dancing with his girlfriend on the cruise, claiming to be a friend of Sameer Wankhede of the NCB. Malik today revealed who the bearded man was.

Malik today named Kashif Khan, MD of Fashion TV India. There are many cases filed against this Kashif Khan all over the country. Sudhir Suryawanshi took to Twitter and wrote,"NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged Fashion TV (India) head Kashib Khan was organiser of rave party on Cruise, then why no action was taken against him ? Just because he is close to NCB Director Sameer Wankhede ? 1300 people were on Cruise, but only 13 targeted"

The bearded man was called by Malik an international drug mafia. Despite being on a cruise, Sameer Wankhede did not arrest him and did not interrogate him. No permission was sought for the party on this cruise. Malik questioned why the NCB was not taking action against Kashif Khan.

The girlfriend of this drug mafia also had a pistol. He was once in Tihar Jail. Sameer Wankhede did not take action against him and let him go. Malik alleged that other people were arrested. If Sameer Wankhede did not give CCTV footage of his dance, we will give it. The NCB will now have to say who this bearded man is. It will also have to say which country he belong to. "If he is not taken into custody for questioning, we will think that the entire NCB is corrupt," Malik said.