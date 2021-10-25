Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi makes big revelation

The Aryan Khan drugs case has taken a new turn after the shocking revelation of Panch Prabhakar Sail. Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter. Kiran Gosavi, who has been absconding for the last several days, has now come forward and made some revelations in the entire case.

Sail alleged that he heard Gosavi talk about demanding Rs 25 crore and settle at Rs 18 crore because “Rs 8 crore needs to be given to Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s zonal director”. Wankhede led the team behind the alleged 2 October bust that led to Aryan’s arrest.In the affidavit, Sail said, “…I received a call from K.P. Gosavi instructing me to sign as pancha and called me to NCB office. I reached there and Sameer Wankhede instructed the staff to take my signatures and name one Salekar from NCB told me to sign on ten blank papers (sic)”.

After the allegations made by Prabhakar, now Kiran Gosavi has come before the media. Kiran Gosavi has given a phone interview to 'Aajtak' news channel. He has made many revelations in this. Kiran Gosavi has claimed that he does not know Sameer Wankhede at all.

Asked about the video of discussions with Aryan Khan at the NCB office, Kiran Gosavi said that it was Aryan Khan who had requested him to talk to his family on the phone. "Aryan Khan himself was requesting me to call the family or his manager. So I called his manager Pooja. But no one picked up the phone," said Kiran Gosavi.

"I was in Mumbai till October 6. But I had to turn off my phone with because I was getting threatening phone calls. My life is in danger. I don't know Sameer Wankhede. I have only seen him on television. In any previous NCB raids, There was never any participation. I was only present during the cruise raid that day, "said Kiran Gosavi.

"The NCB made the panchnama and I signed it after reading. After that, the signature was also taken as my witness in the NCB office. Aryan Khan was sitting next to me. He asked me to talk to his family because he did not have my mobile at that time. The phone was with me. He told me he wanted to talk to his parents or the manager. So I dialled numbers he asked me to. But no one picked up the phone", explained Kiran Gosavi.

"I know Prabhakar. He was working for me. But I am not aware of the allegations made by him. I have not been in touch with him since October 11," said Kiran Gosavi. When asked about the case filed in Pune, Gosavi has also confessed to it. "There is an old case against me in Pune. But suddenly the old case is being reopened. A search warrant has been issued for me. My life is in danger. I have been threatened with death in jail and I have received threatening phone calls. I have all the details of the call, said Kiran Gosavi.