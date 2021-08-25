Ashish Shelar claims Anil Parab behind Narayan Rane’s arrest, demands CBI inquiry

The BJP had alleged that there was pressure on the police to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane. The suspicion was further heightened when a clip of Transport Minister Anil Parab went viral on social media. Therefore, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has demanded a CBI probe into Rane's arrest from Minister Anil Parab's video.

Ashish Shelar said in the press conference that it was heard that there were differences between Shiv Sena and NCP from the Home Department. Sharad Pawar was also upset as Shiv Sena ministers were involved in the NCP's Home Department. But the clip went viral on social media yesterday. So this has come to the fore. A video of Parab giving orders to the police to arrest Rane without delay has gone viral. Shelar said a CBI probe into the case could reveal the truth.



"There is a video clip of Parab talking to someone on Tuesday around 1 pm over phone informing that the sessions court is going to reject the bail plea of Rane. The application was rejected around 4 pm, but Parab had informed the person on the other side much before it. This is suspicious and raises questions over state's intentions," he said.



Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra hours after his arrest over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources. Rane was sent to judicial custody earlier on Tuesday after he was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mahad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.



