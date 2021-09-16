Atharva Tambat from Maharashtra ranks no.1 in JEE Main exams

The results of the JEE Main examination have been declared, with 44 students getting 100 per cent and 18 students getting first rank. The results can be viewed on the official website of the National Testing Agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Among the 18 students in the first rank are Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Panish (Andhra Pradesh), Siddharth Mukherjee (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal ( Uttar Pradesh), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Komma Sharanya, Josula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Pasala Veera Siva (Andhra Pradesh), Kanchanpalli Rahul Naidu, Karnam Lokesh (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) , Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Gurmeet Singh (Chandigarh), Anshul Verma (Rajasthan).

JEE Advance Examination will be held on 3rd October 2021. Only students who get top 2.5 lakh rank in this exam will be able to register for JEE Advance which will be held for admission in 23 prestigious IITs in the country. This year JEE Advance Examination will be conducted by IIT, Kharagpur. Students who have passed JEE Mains can apply for JEE Advance through registration through jeeadv.ac.in.