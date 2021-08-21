Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap can't wait to meet each other

Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are managing to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship.

On Saturday, Tahira took to Instagram and penned a post for her husband saying she is extremely missing him.

"Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it's going to be two months of not meeting each other.... Feel like been cheesy might delete later ... the rains aren't helping too," she wrote.

For the unversed, Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Tahira is at her home in Mumbai.

Tahira's loved-up post has got a cute reaction from the 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann.

He commented, "Bas two more weeks."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

( With inputs from ANI )

