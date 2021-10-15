Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap off for family vacation

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife and director Tahira Kashyap, and their children Virajveer and Varushka, is off for a relaxing family-time vacation.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tahira shared a video of the family at the airport, all set for their fun-filled time together.

In the video, Ayushmann can be seen sporting a black-on-black comfortable outfit, while Tahira opted for a breezy summer dress.

Tahira also posted a picture on her Instagram Story in which her face is covered with a big white hat with her name written on it.

The picture revealed that the family is on a vacation somewhere by the beaches. To pique the interest of her followers, she wrote, "Guess where I am!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira has her directorial debut feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' in her kitty.

Ayushmann's projects in the pipeline include 'Doctor G', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Anek'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor