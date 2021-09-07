Bailable warrant issued against Parambir Singh in Rs 100 crore corruption case

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission has issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores. The commission has directed the Maharashtra DGP to appoint a high-ranking official to issue the warrant. It also asked to furnish Rs 50,000 bond at the time of execution of warrant. Former High Court Judge (retd) Kailash Chandiwal has been appointed as the chairman of the commission.

The Maharashtra government in March this year formed a one-member commission of Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to conduct a probe into corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The commission had issued summons to Singh multiple times to appear before it, but he failed to do so, Hence, the panel issued a bailable warrant against him, a government lawyer said.

Earlier, the commission had thrice imposed fines on Singh - Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 on two occasions last month - for failing to appear before it.



