Balasaheb Thorat reacts to Narayan Rane's arrest

Hours after the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane, he was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The Court also ordered the Union Minister to be present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and cautioned him not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Since then, the BJP has taken an aggressive stance and launched a statewide agitation in support of Rane. On the one hand, while the BJP has become aggressive, the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi party in the cabinet are also targeting Rane. Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat also supported the action against Rane.'

Narayan Rane speaks a very low level language. Rane is not alone, but Raosaheb Davne has used the same language and this is not the culture of Maharashtra, said Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.



“We wanted to give a message that no one is above law and with that arrest, it was conveyed.” Further, Thorat added that “ Rane is a Cabinet minister in Center and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, He should maintain that stature while making speeches. His and his party BJP’s language show how depressed they are with fact that MVA completed two years and working smoothly.”