Balasaheb Thorat's Twitter account blocked for violating rules

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was targeted on Twitter for sharing a photo of a rape victim's family in Delhi. Meanwhile, Twitter has continued to crack down on Congress.

After shutting down the Congress Twitter account this morning, the Twitter account of Balasaheb Thorat, a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and a senior Congress leader, has been locked. The move by Twitter has provoked angry reactions from Congress.

You may not publish or post other people's private information without their expression authroisation and permission, Twitter said while locking Balasaheb Thorat's Twitter account. Meanwhile, the conflict between Congress and Twitter is escalating. After closing the account of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, now Twitter has closed the account of Congress. The Congress accused Twitter of shutting down its Twitter account. "Our fight will continue," they said.

The Congress party claimed that after blocking their former president Rahul Gandhi's social media account, Twitter has now "locked" the party's official handle @INCIndia.