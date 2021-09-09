Banks to remain closed tomorrow in Maharashtra for Ganesh Chaturthi

Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on Friday, 10 September 2021 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following that is the second Saturday of the month. As a result, all banks in Maharashtra will remain closed for three days straight. Although bank branches will remain closed for the next three days, ATMs will remain operational. Moreover, online banking services like net-banking or mobile banking will also be operational.

Out of total 12 holidays in September, this is the longest stretch when banks will be closed for four days. from these holidays, September 25 will be the fourth Saturday and 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday. The bank holidays list issued by the RBI for every month is a mix of state-wise leaves, religious events as well as festival celebrations, which have been classified by the apex bank as ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The RBI also classifies bank holidays under the categories ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and ‘Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’. However, these categories are not applicable for the leaves this month.