Be more cautious about COVID-19 protocols: Mumbai mayor on religious places reopening

In view of reopening all the religious places in Maharashtra from October 7, all the strict COVID protocols will be followed, said Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor on Friday.

"The religious places had to reopen one day. Nobody can stop that from happening. Now, we have to be more cautious regarding the COVID protocols," said Pednekar.

"This decision was taken after keeping the current COVID situation of Maharashtra in mind," she added.

Pednekar further said that proper sanitization will be provided and social distancing will be maintained inside all the religious places.

Regarding the reopening of schools for Classes eight to twelve in Mumbai, Pednekar said that the state government is planning to provide vaccinations to students below the age of 18.

"All the safety measures and all the COVID protocols will be followed so that the third wave of COVID can be avoided," said Pednekar.

( With inputs from ANI )

