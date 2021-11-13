Beed: Minor becomes pregnant after being raped by 400 people in six months

A shocking incident has taken place in Ambejogai in Beed where a minor married woman was raped by more than 400 people in six months on the pretext of job. The victim is two months pregnant after the incident. In this case, the Child Welfare Committee is in the process of aborting the child. A case has been registered against nine persons in Ambajogai rural police on the complaint of the victim and four accused have been arrested by the police. The police are investigating the matter.

What exactly happened?

The victim's family does laborer work and her mother died two years ago. After the death of the mother, the father arranged the marriage of the daughter. The victim stayed at herin-laws place for one-and-a-half years after marriage. However, due to repeated harassment by her father-in-law, the girl returned to her family. A few days after returning to her mother's place, the girl reached Ambejogai town in search of a job. There she met two people from the academy. They raped her, by promising to give her a job. For the next six months, she was repeatedly raped by more than 400 different people. As a result, the victim became 20 weeks pregnant, the victim said in her reply to the Child Welfare Committee.

The victim had earlier gone to Ambejogai city police to lodge a rape complaint. However, the police did not take any action. On the contrary, the victim said in her reply that the police on duty at that time took her to the lodge and raped her. The incident of rape by the police itself has created a stir. Beed District Superintendent of Police R Raja has ordered an inquiry into the matter.